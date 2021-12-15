Sokoto governor: Bandits are enemies of humanity

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has described bandits terrorising people in parts of the country as enemies of humanity and should be treated as such.

Mr Tambuwal made the remark on Tuesday when he received a delegation of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) led by its Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

The delegation was in Sokoto to commiserate with the government and people of the state over recent attacks by bandits, including the burning to death of 23 travellers.

Mr Tambuwal called on all stakeholders to support President Muhammadu Buhari to bring the situation under control.

“In view of the persistent happenings, all hands must be on deck to check the incidents and support President Buhari at all levels in containing the situation.

”The bandits’ intentions and motives are still unravelling. When they attack a community they kill at random, shoot everybody irrespective of political differences.

”They do not consider ethnicity, religious or political party differences, they do not have any ideological or tribal pursuit, they are just enemies of humanity.

“They are supposed to be treated as such decisively, we must all rise to save the situation,” the governor said.

He appreciated the governors’ forum for the solidarity visit and particularly commended Governor Fayemi for demonstrating good leadership and standing with the governors in any situation, irrespective of party affiliation.

Earlier, the NGF chairman said that the visit was to commiserate with Mr Tambuwal over the unfortunate attacks, especially the loss of lives.

”We stand with Governor Tambuwal and other citizens over the sad incident, we shall continue to focus on the ways to curtail the situation and pray to Almighty Allah to stop the menace.

”We are aware of Tambuwal’s parley with President Muhammadu Buhari along with the Federal Government delegation that visited Sokoto on condolence visit and obtained direct situation reports on the incidents,” Mr Fayemi said.

Mr Fayemi was accompanied by Governors Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa and Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, on behalf of the forum members.

Newsmen recall that 23 people were set ablaze in a bus they were travelling in by bandits in Isa Local Government Area of the state on December 6.