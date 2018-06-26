Sokoto State government through its Ministry of Women Affairs is to train no fewer than 200 widows in vocational skills across the state.

The training, according to Kulu Sifawa, the Commissioner for Women Affairs, was in collaboration with the state’s Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning with the support of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the five-day training in Sokoto on Monday, the commissioner said the participants were selected across the 23 local government areas of the state.

Sifawa, who was represented by Hauwa Mohammed, the Permanent Secretary, said the beneficiaries would be trained on knitting, poultry farming, bags and shoes making, interior decorations among others.

She further said the move was part of the ministry’s effort to enhance and bring necessary development to women in the state.

“In that direction, we collaborated with Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and UNFPA to fulfil the mandate, especially in enhancing the lives of widows in the state. We want to ensure that they are economically viable and independent,” she explained.