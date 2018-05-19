The Sokoto State Government Saturday said it has taken drastic measures towards mitigating the nationwide strike embarked upon by the Joint Health Sector Workers Union (JOHESU) in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Balarabe Kakale, made this known to journalists at the end of a meeting with officials of the union at the Specialist Hospital, Sokoto.

He said some volunteer health workers had been mobilised to fill in the gap in the affected hospitals in the state.

Kakale stated that all the health facilities would remain open for services and as such there was no cause for alarm.

“All the health facilities will remain open for services across the state. So, the members of the public should remain calm as there is no cause for alarm,” he said.

The commissioner pointed out that the industrial action was primarily for health workers in teaching hospitals and federal medical centres.

He noted that during the meeting, all members of the union had resolved to show compassion to the patients and continue to exercise their duties during the Ramadan.

According to him, this may not be unconnected with the harmonious relationship existing between the state government and the health workers in the state.

Kakale to this end, commended members of the union for showing understanding to the current situation.

The commissioner added that the state ministry of health was collaborating with the office of the Head of Service to review the welfare package of health workers in the state.

The state health workers had on Friday announced their readiness to join the nationwide strike action embarked upon by JOHESU.