The Sokoto State Government, Monday said it had spent N2.7 billion on the provision of food items and financial assistance to widows, orphans, physically challenge and indigent persons in the last three years.

Speaking at the distribution of grains to indigent persons organised by the state Zakkat and Endowment Commission in Sokoto, Governor Aminu Tambuwal said this was part of efforts by the state government to alleviate the suffering of the less privileged in the society.

He stated that the huge resources were expended on the payment of monthly allowance to 7,000 physically challenged persons, 100,000 indigent patients and 29,000 mentally challenged patients as well as orphans and widows.

According to him, the gesture is meant to enable them have a sense of belonging in line with Islamic tenets.

He said the present administration would not relent in its efforts to empower women and youths.

“We have introduced various programmes to empower women and youths in the state. This is to enable them become self-reliant and fend for their families,” he said.

He commended the state Zakkat and Endowment Commission for its efforts in delivering materials to the needy in the state.

Tambuwal called on the people of the state to continue to support government programmes in order to achieve the set objectives.

In his remark, the Chairman of the state Zakkat and Endowment Commission, Malam Lawal Maidoki, said clothing materials and food items would be distributed to 9,100 orphans and widows.

He disclosed that over N2 million would also be given to 12,000 widows as financial assistance.

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Alhaji Abdullahi Maigwandu, reiterated the commitment of the state government towards providing succour to the indigent in the society.