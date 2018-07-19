The Sokoto state Government has spent over N3 billion in the payment of scholarships to students of the state’s origin studying in tertiary institution both within and outside the country.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal disclosed this at the farewell reception in honour of 100 students sponsored by the state government to undergo various medical courses in India.

The governor said that education which was the cornerstone for all advancements had been prioritised by his administration through the declaration of a state of emergency in education sector.

Governor Tambuwal explained that of the 100 students 50 of them are females which clearly confirmed the administration resolve to encourage girl-child education in the state.

He said that the state government had also released funds for payment to Baze University and omitted students of tertiary institutions.

He said that the number of medical in the state is too meagre to meet the daily need of people hence the need to train more for the benefits of the state.

Earlier, chairman of the state scholarships board, Hon. Altine Shehu Kajiji, thanked the state government for making it possible for the children of the common men to participate actively in the programme without discrimination.

Kajiji said that the selection of the students was based on merit without any political consideration.

The Chairman said that the sponsored student and their parents are grateful to the state government for providing all the basic requirements of the students.