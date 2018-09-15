The Sokoto State Zakkat and Endowment Commission, on Saturday disbursed medical assistance worth N7.4 million to various hospitals and pharmaceutical shops committee across the state.

The Commission’s Chairman, Malam Lawal Maidoki, said that the assistance was part of the state government’s monthly support to the commission to assist the less-privileged in the society.

“Every month the state government support the commission with N31.5 million to assist the needy in the area of medical, shelter, food and disaster, among others to improve their living standard.

“Therefore, as usual, we are disbursing N7.4 million to our various partners, hospitals and pharmaceutical shops to assist the needy who cannot afford medication,” he said.

The Chairman further restated the state government commitment toward ensuring quality healthcare delivery for the needy in the state.

“Such has since yielded positive results as some individuals have also engaged our various hospitals’ committees in assisting some patients, who cannot afford medication.”

He commended members of the various hospitals and pharmaceutical shops’ committee for their perseverance and selfless service to the Commission.

Maidoki called on people to make the best use of the opportunity and wealthy persons to support such effort in ensuring a better life for the needy in the state.

The benefitting hospitals include; Kware Psychiatric Hospital, Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH) and Specialist Hospital, Sokoto.

Others are, Wamakko Orthopaedic Hospital, Maryam Abacha Hospital, Iman Hospital, Binji Pharmacy, Zumunci Pharmacy, Rauda Pharmacy and Maigobir Pharmacy, among others.