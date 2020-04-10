<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Thursday directed that the restriction order banning inter-state movement in the state be extended by two weeks.

Tambuwal, according to a statement signed by Malam Muhammad Bello, the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, said the governor gave the directive in Sokoto after a stakeholders meeting on Coronavirus in the state.

Newsmen report that the first leg of the ban, which terminates by 12 midnight on Friday, was proclaimed on March 27 in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic globally.

Bello said that Tambuwal along with the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, and other stakeholders had at the meeting reviewed the subsisting ban after receiving a situation report on the state’s response to the pandemic from the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Ali Inname.

The governor appealed to the people of the state to know that the disease is real, while directing all to step up surveillance as the disease is getting high in neighbouring Niger Republic.





“Thus, the need for citizens of the state to desist from traveling to the Republic until the situation becomes normal,” he warned.

Tambuwal expressed gratitude to all the stakeholders for their role in keeping the pandemic at bay in the state.

He also appreciated the security agencies in the state for tackling those trying to breach the lockdown.

The governor appealed to citizens to abide by the social distancing order for the purpose of merry making in celebration of any kind.

Sultan Abubakar, in his remarks, expressed gratitude to the governor and reiterated that the pandemic is real.

He enjoined people to be vigilant and prayerful “as prayer is the shield of the believer.”

The Sultan advised all citizens to maintain personal hygiene, social distancing, read and acquire information about the disease.

“Those trying to go against the restriction of movement aren’t doing anybody any good. We should all take care and take note that the disease is real,” the monarch added.