



Sokoto state government has deployed 10 doctors and other paramedics to Government Girls College, Mareba to contain an outbreak of cholera.

One student has died in the outbreak.

The state’s commissioner for science and technology, Dr Kulu Haruna, said quick state intervention helped bring the outbreak under control





“And all the infected students have been isolated to curtail the spread of the disease,” she said.

The affected students were currently in stable condition, Haruna said.

The outbreak is believed to have started two days ago, forcing the school management to convert of one its halls into an isolation centre.