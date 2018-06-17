The Sokoto State Government has pledged to contribute N500 million to the state Consultative Committee on the Revitalisation of Education.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal announced this at the annual general meeting (AGM) of Sokoto State indigenes held at the Sultan’s palace, Sokoto.

Tambuwal, who said the move was aimed at enhancing education in the state, added that the contribution would be made before the end of this year.

He stated that friends of the state would be consulted with a view to complementing the modest contribution of indigenes to the committee.

While thanking the Sultan, district heads and other stakeholders in the education sector for their various contributions, Tambuwal reiterated the commitment of his administration towards ensuring the development of education in the state.

In his remarks, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, appealed to individuals to assist the committee in carrying out its mandate successfully.

He thanked the state government for the support and assistance to the committee which facilitated the effective implementation of its programmes.

The monarch therefore stressed the need for collaboration with well meaning individuals and organisations for the attainment of the set objectives.

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of Sokoto Education Development Trust Fund, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who was represented by Alhaji Idris Koko, commended the state government for declaring the state of emergency in education.

He expressed gratitude to those who contributed to the success of the annual event and urged people to avail themselves of the computer programme being run by the fund.