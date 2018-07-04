The Sokoto State House of Assembly has urged the State Government to provide relief materials to victims of rainstorm in Goronyo Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The resolution followed a motion on a matter of urgent public importance by Alhaji Abdulwahab Goronyo (APC-Goronyo) which was seconded by Alhaji Dayyabu Kalmalu (APC-Illela) at the plenary of Wednesday in Sokoto.

Goronyo described the disaster as unfortunate.

“The disaster came as a result of rainstorm which affected so many houses, food stuffs and other agricultural produce across the area.

“Securing lives and properties is one among the cardinal objectives of any government, hence the need for this matter of urgent public importance.

“Moreover, disasters occur without notice and affect the livelihood of a given area, therefore, the need to assist the victims becomes imperative,” he said.

Goronyo further appealed to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other humanitarian agencies to provide support for the victims of the disaster.

The motion was unanimously adopted after a voice vote by the Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Abubakar Magaji, who presided over the session.