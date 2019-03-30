<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Ogun State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalist, NUJ, has elected Comrade Soji Amosu to pilot the affairs of the council for another threes years.

Amosu, from National Orientation Agencies (NOA) Chapel, contested against Mrs Oluremi Olugbenro from Paramount FM Chapel and Abiodun Ogundipe from Ogun State Broadcasting Cooperation (OGBC).

In the election that was held at the NUJ Secretariat, Okelewo, Abeokuta, Amosu polled 164 votes to defeat Olugbenro and Abiodun with 141 votes and 116 votes respectively.

The Ogun State Bureau Chief of New Telegraph, Kunle Olayeni, was elected as Vice Chairman after polling 270 votes to defeat Daud Olanrewaju of Local Government Information Chapel, who scored 128 votes.

The newly elected chairman in his acceptance speech described his emergence as victory for all, adding that there was no victor, no vanquished.

He said the outcome was a pointer to the fact that members of the Ogun NUJ indeed craved for change and were eager to take the Council to the desired next level.

The former Secretary of the out-gone NUJ Executives expressed his readiness to run an all-inclusive administration with the view of taking the council to greater heights.

He, therefore, implored members of the council to cooperate with the new administration, as submitting their contributions would go a long way to repositioning the Ogun NUJ.

Speaking, Amosu said “My dear colleagues, It gladdens to see you all buying into my candidature and also nurture this love to this level by voting massively for me. Profoundly and heartily I thank you.

“The result of this election is pointer that you all crave for change and eager to take our Council to the desired next level. It is indeed my heartfelt joy.

“This is why I like to let you know that it is not my own victory but a collective one that will among others translate our union to one we can individually and collectively be proud of.

“By my evaluation of your resolve, I see dedication, I see commitment, I see service, I see success, I see resilience, I see resourcefulness. Above all, I see drive needed in transforming our ailing union to a strong and purposefully structured.”

Others elected are Secretary, Ayokunle Ewuoso of State Ministry of Information Chapel, who polled 224 votes to defeat a fellow Chapel member, Goke Oyebade, who scored 183 votes.

Abiodun Taiwo of Daily Times and member of Correspondent Chapel emerged Assistant Secretary, having polled 198 votes while his opponent, Bisi Alarape, polled 188 votes.

Three other contestants, Abiodun Lawal, Anthony Gandonu and Abiola Otunuga, for the positions of Internal Auditor, Treasurer and Financial Secretary respectively, were elected unopposed.