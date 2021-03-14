



The National Association of Social Workers (NASW) has said the National Assembly’s inability to pass the Social Works Bill before it was militating against the practice of the social works profession in the country.

Chairman of NASW in Bayelsa State, Mr. James Young, stated this at the weekend during an advocacy visit to the Federated Correspondents’ Chapel, State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, as part of activities to mark this year’s Social Works Day.

He said social workers would have been much more empowered and social work practice enhanced if the bill was given favourable consideration and passage by the National Assembly.

James noted that this year’s theme, ‘I am because we are, strengthening social solidarity as global connectedness’, emphasised the place of unity and solidarity in a world that had become a global village and people were connected to one another.

According to him, the lack of institutions in Bayelsa such as correctional centre for children, rehabilitation centres, homes for the elderly and mentally challenged persons, and school for special children remained a huge challenge in the effort to address social ills.





James called on the state government to establish these facilities in order to sanitise the society.

He said, “There is no bill or law that has been passed to make social work a professional calling in Nigeria. The Social Works Bill has been in the national assembly for some time now and if that bill is passed, it will give social workers an edge and the real practice of social works will be seen in this country.

“In Bayelsa State, the state government has passed and signed the Child Rights Act but has not provided the facilities and institutions as part of the provisions of the law.

“There are no correctional centres, psychiatric homes, rehabilitation centres, homes for the elderly and school for special children in the state, and if we want to solve social vices among young people and adolescents we need these institutions.”

James said the association had so much to do to promote social works but lack of funding had been a serious challenge and sought support from the government and concerned organisations as well as media partnership.