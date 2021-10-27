‘Smugglers’ kill customs officer in Ogun

Suspected smugglers have killed an officer of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Fagbohun village, Yewa South Local Government Area, Ogun State.

The smugglers attacked a patrol team of customs officers from the Federal Operating Unit (FOU) who had arrived in the village for an operation.

Two of the officers were reported missing after the attack.

On Wednesday, the lifeless body of one of the missing officers was found in a river near Ajegun Iyaloosa village without his rifle, while the other is still missing.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the FOU, Zone A, Theophilus Duniya, confirmed the incident, saying some suspects have been arrested in connection with the gunfight.

The spokesperson said, “One of the officers is confirmed dead, while the other one is still missing.

“It happened yesterday (Tuesday) in the afternoon. They were on information patrol when they were attacked. It was an unprovoked attack that ended the life of one and the other one is still missing.

“The one that was found dead, his rifle was missing; but we can’t say for the other one that is still missing until we get to the end of it. At the moment, we have some suspects in custody in relation to that murder.”

He appealed to the members of the public to stop attacking customs officers going about their lawful duties.

Mr Duniya declined to release the identities of the arrested suspects.

For the dead and the missing officer, he said their families would be contacted officially before any further disclosure to the press.