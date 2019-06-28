<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Oyo State Coordinator of Small & Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Mrs Iyabo Ojogede, has urged MSMEs to take advantage of Federal Government’s interventions in micro, small and medium enterprises to grow.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ojogbede stated this in Ibadan at an event organised to mark the 2019 World MSMEs Day.

She said the theme of the celebration, ‘Big Money to Finance Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, ‘ was geared toward enlightening entrepreneurs.

“There is a lot to benefit from SMEDAN, BOI, CBN and other Federal Government agencies on access to funds.

“The important thing is to know and follow the guidelines and comply appropriately.

“We want to help MSMEs operators grow their business to the level we intend for them to be.

“At SMEDAN, we cultivate and facilitate MSMEs through programmes such as Conditional Grant Scheme where we assist with N50,000 loans and grants and One Local Government One Product initiative.

“Also, we provide youths with work space for their business because we saw they have problem getting work space,” she said.

Also speaking, Mr Titilayo Matesun, a Development Finance Officer at CBN, charged operators of MSMEs to build capacity and develop their financial management skills for productivity.

“The latest CBN intervention is AGSMEIS; Agri-business, Small, Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme.

“It is an initiative of the Bankers’ Committee established at the 331st meeting held in Feb. 9, 2019.

“The scheme supports government policy measures for the promotion of agricultural business and MSMEs as a vehicle for sustainable economy.

“The goal of the Federal Government is to provide employment and reduce poverty,” Matesun said.