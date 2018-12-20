Senator Smart Adeyemi and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Kogi West senatorial district in the 2019 general elections, has urged the electorate to vote for President Muhammad Buhari, saying that he has completed plans to complete the Ajaokuta steel company.

Senator Adeyemi gave the assurance at the Kabba township stadium during the Kogi West presidential campaign flag off.

He accused the Peoples Democratic Party-led administration of selling the steel company which he alleged created a lot hiccups for its completion, adding that the current administration had now cleared all the hiccups to pave way for the creation of thousands job opportunities for the teeming youths.

Adeyemi who described Buhari as a visionary and honest leader said it was only him that could fix Nigeria.

In his own speech, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Prince Yomi Kolawole, urged the youths to come out aggressively to campaign President Buhari, saying that the district had never had it so good in terms of appointment and development under the Yahaya Bello’s administration.

Supporters were on the occasion entertained by a popular Yoruba musician, Said Osupa. The party used the occasion to present all its candidates in the general election.