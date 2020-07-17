



A 19-year-old female cultist, Blessing David, on Thursday in Benin City, confessed that she slept with 10 men during her initiation into a female cult group called Marine Girls.

The girl, who was paraded by Edo State Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, alongside another a teenager, Ada Emeka, who also passed through the same process for her initiation, said she was initiated into the cult group last year.

She told newsmen, “my name is Blessing David. I was initiated into the cult group last year and I slept with 10 men as part of the initiation process.”

Also yesterday morning, two suspected armed robbers were killed by operatives of the Edo State Police Command.

The eighth-man armed robbery gang that operated at Amabga area of Benin City, the state capital, reportedly robbed 13 houses, where they injured victims with matchets and other weapons.





One of the victims, who gave his name as Eghosa, said: “It was at about midnight (yesterday); I was already sleeping with my wife that just put to bed, when they flashed torchlight into the house.

“They quietly removed the window and used blocks to hit the protector. Before I knew it, they had entered the house and started beating everybody.

“They even injured my mother and my newborn baby, and smashed my wife’s smartphone against the wall when they could not use it.

“When they left my place, they robbed about 13 other houses before people called vigilante group and the police.

“When the police came, the robbers started exchanging gunfire with them. Two of them were killed and one arrested.

“This one was the one that smashed my wife’s phone,” he said, pointing at the arrested suspect.