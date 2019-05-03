<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mr. Olajide Olatoye, an elder brother to the slain Oyo federal lawmaker, Hon. Temitope Olatoye (a.k.a. Sugar), has accused Governor Abiola Ajimobi of the state of facilitating the release of the suspected killers of the late politician.

Late Olatoye, who represented Lagelu/Akinyele federal constituency in the House of Representatives, was shot dead by gunmen at Lalupon area of Lagelu local government area of Oyo state during the March 9, 2019 gubernatorial election in the state.

Olajide made this accusation on Thursday in his speech, during the lying in state for the slain federal law maker, which took place at House of Chief, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

Late Olatoye’s brother said information reaching him was that Governor Ajimobi, in conjunction with some members of the Oyo State House of Assembly, were facilitating the release of some suspects arrested in connection with the killing of the federal lawmaker.

His words: ”Governor Abiola Ajimobi should desist from facilitating the release of the killers of my brother, let justice prevailed, Oyo State government should remove hand in the investigation of the incident and allow the perpetrators of the evil face the rawth of the law, been a serving Oyo State House of Assembly member does not means that you are untouchable”.

Similarly, a younger brother to the deceased, Mr Dotun Olatoye, expressed surprise that despite the support Olatoye’s family has been enjoying from both the federal and state governments since the incident happened, the government still finds it difficult to fish out the killers of the late politician and made them to face the wrath of the law.

Dotun pointed out that there is need to value human life because human life is very precious, adding that how will a serving federal law maker be killed without proper investigation and arrest of the perpetrators.