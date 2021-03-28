



The National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Reverend Dr Supo Ayokunle, has said the polarisation being experienced was triggered by “skewed appointments” made by leaders of the country.

The lopsided appointment, according to him, is polarising the nation on daily basis.

He said the worsening security situation has shown that our leaders are at a loss of what to do.

This came just as the new nations of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Francis Wale Oke frowned at those calling for negotiation with bandits who kill, kidnap, rape and demand huge ransom saying the government has to put its feet on the ground to prosecute them as the law demands.

Rev Ayokunle said this at thanksgiving service marking the election of Bishop Francis Wale Oke as the 7th national President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria which held at the Precious Cornerstone University, Ibadan campus, Garden of Victory, Old Ife Road, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The cleric complained about the recent appointment of Appeal Court judges by the National Judicial Council saying out of 20 judges appointed, 13 are from the North while the remaining seven are from the South.

He lamented that all the 13 judges appointed from the North are all Muslims.





“I challenged the NJC recently on the new Appeal Court judges they appointed. I said that out of the 20 judges you appointed, 13 are from the North while seven are from the South. How come that all the 13 judges from the North are all Muslims. Does that mean all Christians in the North are dullard? Does that mean there is no single Christian who is educated enough to qualify for that position?”

“I’m not preaching division but preaching the truth that will set you free. If you don’t take the religious, ethnic diversities into consideration, then it will be ‘to your tents oh Israel.”

On the religious crisis in Kwara State, he said it took him time to pacify the Christians to stop throwing stones.

“I told the governor in the presence of the Vice President and the state Chairman of CAN in Kwara that If I had not been calling the Christians over there to cool down, you would have known there is madness in Christians”.

This is the time we need to douse religious tension in the country. Those in authority need to be very careful because, by the position they hold, they will be justified and by the decision they take, they will be condemned”.

“It is time to see to appointment skewed in one direction and this skewed appointment is polarising the nation. It’s further dividing us, separating us.

Governor Seyi Makinde charged the gathering especially Christians to get involved in democracy if they actually wanted leaders who would have the fear of God.