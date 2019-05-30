<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

In Abakaliki, it was business as usual as business centres opened for the day’s activities.

There was zero compliance to the sit-at-home order in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital as economic activities, movement of vehicles and individuals were hitch-free.

Academic, Banking and transportation activities were in full scale operations in the state.

The major markets in the city namely: Abakpa main market, Mechanic village, building materials market and timber market all opened for business.

Meanwhile, over 2000 members of the Akubaraoha Youth Assembly led by the former Special Adviser on Youth Mobilisation to Governor David Umahi, Mark Onu, marched round the Abakaliki capital city to ensure total clampdown on the Biafra agitators.

The youths also advised traders not to close their shops as the sit-at-home order was a total flop in the state.

Though the movement created traffic logjams along the ever-busy Afikpo road, the directive of the outlawed secessionists was not noticed in the state.

Already, as earlier as 6a.m, men of the state police command were seen at strategic places to provide total security.

Police spokesman in the state, Loveth Odaa noted that men of the command carried out operation show of force within the state capital and its environs.

She also added that the order was a total failure in the state as no member of the Biafra was seen anywhere during their show of force.

The police spokesman however urged members of the public to report any member of the outlawed group identified anywhere carrying out the activities of Biafra in the state so that the culprit will be arrested and prosecuted.