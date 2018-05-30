The Coal City, Enugu State capital, on Wednesday, witnessed a total shutdown following the sit-at-home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to mark the 51st anniversary of the declaration of the defunct Republic of Biafra.

This came as a major skirmish was averted at the Lion Building, seat of Government of the state, where some members of Biafra Zionists Federation (BZF) had stormed to take over.

There was heavy presence of security, mainly policemen, who battled hard to handle the situation.

The Benjamin Onwuka-led self-determination campaigners had indicated that it would declare a sovereign state at the Enugu Government House, on Wednesday.

As the time of this report, the group had left the Government House environs, carried on with its peaceful march and headed towards the New Haven area of Enugu.