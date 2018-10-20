Plateau state governor Simon Lalong has tasked newly elected council chairmen in the state to concentrate on the provision of social infrastructure for rural populace so as to improve standard of living at the grassroots.

The governor gave the task while swearing in two local governments chairmen who emerged after a re-run election held in two councils where elections were declared inconclusive during the main election.

The two council chairmen includes Amos Nanloh winner of Langtang North local government and Engr. Lawrence Danat of Mangu Local government.

Election observers has earlier hailed the conduct of the re-run describing it as peaceful and credible.

The coalition of observers commended the state electoral commission PLASIEC for providing level playing ground for all stakeholders that participated in the entire processes.

The council election saw the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) emerged winner in all the 13 local governments where the election was conducted.

While swearing in the chairmen in government house Rayfield Jos on Saturday, Governor Lalong said, “Indeed, today’s occasion of the swearing-in ceremony of the duly elected Chairmen of Mangu and Langtang Local Government Councils, is very significant, particularly because it is a fulfillment of the promise I made at the onset of my administration that I would conduct elections in local governments to ensure that democracy is firmly entrenched at the grassroots.

“Our desired developmental aspirations for the grassroots cannot be overemphasized, and this would only be achieved if we have democratic structures firmly rooted there to ensure that the rural populace gets the much-needed dividends of democracy from us.

“It is in recognition of the importance that we place on the rural communities that the state government awarded rural road contracts in all the 17 local government areas of the state in order to open them up for development as encapsulated in our 5-Point Policy Thrust.

“Having sworn-in eleven victorious Council Chairmen earlier, the two others who won the rerun election have their chance to be sworn-in today following their victory as announced by PLASIEC.

“Let me congratulate the brand new elected Chairmen of Mangu and Langtang North LGs for having satisfied the requirements of the recently conducted elections and were so declared winners after a hard fought battle.

To contestants of other political parties, Gov. Lalong said, “those who lost in the local government elections across all the political parties, I urge them to simply eschew the spirit of sportsmanship, embrace the winners and join hands with them to support them in the Herculean task of building the state and local governments of our dream.

“For those who think otherwise, they are at liberty to challenge the outcome of the elections at the Local Government Election Petition Tribunal already in place instead of resorting to self-help as witnessed in a few areas recently. Let me warn that the state government, in collaboration with security agencies, will bring all those who take the law into their hands to face the wrath of the law.

“At this juncture, I wish to appreciate all those who served as Management Committee Chairmen of the thirteen councils and say without mincing words that the places of their service have gone down in the history of our dear state.

“I wish to let the new chairmen realize that they are coming into office at a time that the financial challenges are enormous, but I trust you will use your judgment to impact the local Government positively for the overall interest of the people of your localities.

“I wish to also re-echo my charge at the Swearing in of the eleven local government Chairmen that elected leaders must be seen to exhibit the exemplary conduct both within and outside the office and you must also be above board as the people deserve the best of the dividends of democracy.

“Let me at this juncture state categorically that the Rescue Government is a team, and the mandate we have is to deliver as a team on all that the people are expected of us”