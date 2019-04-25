<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Silverbird Group will soon unveil some young beautiful women with potential that will promote the image of Nigeria positively within and outside the country.

The Vice President of Silverbird Group, Guy Murray-Bruce, said this on Thursday during a press conference in Lagos ahead of the forthcoming 32nd Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, (MBGN) contest.

Murray-Bruce who is also the Special Adviser on Tourism Development and Entertainment to the Bayelsa State governor said that the contest would also boost the image of women.

He said that the 32nd edition of the beauty pageant with the theme: “Every Woman”, would unravel the potential of the under-appreciated Nigerian women.

“Every woman is a potential mother, wife with unpaid responsibilities in addition to her professional role as a career woman.

“This contest will pay tribute to their multi-tasking roles,” he said.

He said that the 2019 edition was open to any beautiful Nigerian girl, home and abroad, from 18 years old to 23 years.

He said that such most possess a minimum of secondary school certificate.

“Every eligible Nigerian girl wishing to contest will purchase a form for N10,000 at any Silverbird office or through online at: ”Silverbirdmbgn .com” before May 30.

“There will be screenings to select the 37 finalists in Enugu, Owerri, Yenagoa, Port Harcourt, Abuja, Ghana and Lagos.

“The grand finale will hold on Sept. 20 in Yenagoa, Bayelsa, where the overall winner will go home with a brand new car.

“She will also have the opportunity to represent Nigeria at the Miss World beauty pageant.

“Also, the first runner-up will represent Nigeria in the Miss Universe pageant,” he said.

He said that the 2019 edition would be supported by the Bayelsa State Government, in conjunction with Silverbird Groups, Bozac Group, as well as Occasions and Events.

He added that the MBGN, being the longest existing beauty pageant, had produced seven queens at some of the past international contests.

NAN reports that the MBGN is a pageant organised by Ben Murray-Bruce of Silverbird Group with the main purpose of sending representatives to international competitions.

The pageant was formerly known as Miss Universe.

The MBGN produced Agbani Darego as the first black African Miss World in 2001.

The incumbent queen, Anita Ukah, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that she had been visiting schools with her healthcare project.

She said that she had also been involved in the renovations of some schools’ physical structures.

“I have carried out medical awareness tours in Lagos and Bayelsa, especially, among school children as I hold education very dear to my heart,” she said.

Also speaking, Mr Nigeria, Nelson Enwerem, who would be representing Nigeria in the Philippines, said the contest was a good way of empowering the youth.