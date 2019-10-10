<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Lagos State Government on Thursday raised awareness on the importance of caring for eyes to reduce the risk of avoidable sight loss.

Mr Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Health, made the assertion on the sidelines of the “Walk for Sight’’ in commemoration of the World Sight Day in Lagos.

The World Sight Day is an annual day of awareness to focus global attention on blindness and vision impairment, and is held on the second Thursday in October every year.

The theme was: “Vision First’’.

According to WHO, globally, at least 2.2 billion people have vision impairment or blindness, of which at least, one billion people vision impairment could have been prevented.

Ogunbanwo said that the state government was raising awareness about sight care due to its interest in ensuring the overall wellbeing of residents.

“Our vision is the most beautiful gift we have got.

“On this World Sight Day, we are focussing on raising public awareness about blindness and vision impairment.

“It is a critical part of the state’s blindness prevention programmes to educate people about the health of their eyes,’’ he said.

Ogunbanwo said that vision care was part of the THEMES agenda of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“It intends to provide basic healthcare for residents of Lagos, especially those who cannot afford it, through its comprehensive health programmes,’’ he said.

Ogunbanwo said that the state had vigorously pursued the agenda of sight care through the sustenance of the Lagos State Blindness Prevention Programme.

“It includes creation of awareness, conducting free eye-screening, distribution of free glasses, drugs and free eye surgery,’’ he said.

The director said that programme like free medical interventions offered by the state government was to improve access to quality healthcare service toward achieving Universal Health Coverage.

Ogunbanwo advised that people should not put their sight at risk because they were too busy for eyes screening.

He said that nothing was more important than good health.