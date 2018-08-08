A non-governmental organisation known as Northern Emancipation Network has described Tuesday siege of National Assembly by men of Department of State Services (DSS) as ‘coup’ in democracy.

The group, which stated this in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Abdul-azeez Suleiman, expressed worry over the development saying, it is dangerous for Nigeria’s growing democracy.

The statement read in part, “Nigeria woke up this morning (Tuesday) to disturbed reports of a siege of the National Assembly by federal security agents.

“The development is disturbing as it constitutes a grave danger to the nation’s fledgling democracy and cannot be condoned.

“Nigeria of 2018 cannot be the same as the old days Soviet Union under Boris Yelsin where other arms of government were subjected to brute force.

It amounts to an unacceptable brutal encroachment on the democratic sanctity of the legislative arm of government for the nation’s security to be turned against it.

“We call on the civil society and the international community to stand up against this rising tide of impunity and latent threat to democracy as well as an open invitation to chaos by the authorities that are supposed to prevent it.”