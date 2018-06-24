In commemoration of the 2018 World Sickle Cell Day, the Sickle Cell Foundation of Nigeria has lauded the Lagos State government for donating N200m for the establishment of a bone marrow transplant unit at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

The foundation’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Annette Akinsete, at one of the events to mark the day, said the support was the highest any government has given in Nigeria towards the fight against sickle cell.

She noted that the building for the unit has been completed and is currently at the level of being equipped before the commencement of services by the end of the year.

Akinsete said it was high time government walked the talk by funding sickle cell programmes and supporting non-governmental organisations.

“I think they should give directions, come up with the policies, and we would be the foot soldiers out there implementing for them,” she said.

The Executive Director (ED), Sickle Cell Advocacy and Management Initiative, Miss. Toyin Adesola, maintained that though the bill is in the right direction, the right people should be involved because he who wears the shoes knows where it hurts most.

The foundation has also held a quiz competition among secondary schools in the state, as a means of creating awareness.