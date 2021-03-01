



Shipping magnate Kola Karim has been tipped as a possible replacement of late businessman, Harry Akande who held the prestigious title Agbaoye of Ibadanland while he was alive.

The wealthy boss of Shoreline Natural Resources will be installed with the title once held by the late Akande who died a few months ago after wide consultations by Ibadan high chiefs and kingmakers.

An astute and visionary businessman who owns a vast business empire with substantial investments in many key sectors of the economy, the polo buff’s emergence was reportedly approved by the high chiefs of Ibadan due to his affluent background, his charisma and status. They unanimously agreed that despite stiff competition for the title, Kola who is the youngest of the contenders is the perfect person to be honoured with the title.





The incoming Agbaoye of Ibadan Land is also the current Chairman of the Board of Directors of Costain (West Africa) plc, Nigerian Ropes plc, and serves as a director in seven other companies, including Shoreline Power Company Ltd, Shoreline Energy International Ltd, Ecobank Nigeria Plc, Schlumberger Testing & Production Services Nigeria Ltd, Trans Amadi Facilities Ltd.

The official date for the title coronation and rites is yet to be announced but expectedly, the ceremony will attract the who is who in the business, political and social establishment of Nigeria.