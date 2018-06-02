A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele, has dispelled the insinuation that he had been in coma since Friday evening when he was hit by bullets at a rally organised for Dr Kayode Fayemi by the party.

Bamidele and six others were hit by bullets and sustained injuries through gunshots fired by a policeman drafted to maintain orderliness in the rally attended by a mammoth crowd of party adherents and admirers of the governorship candidate of the party.

The policeman was said to have allegedly mishandled the firearm following struggles with some party thugs, who had to engage him in physical combat while trying to protect the Governor of Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, Fayemi and other dignitaries at the rally.

In a statement in Ado Ekiti by his media aide Ahmed Salami on Saturday, Bamidele said though he immediately fell and passed out due to the trauma he suffered when the bullets suddenly pierced his stomach.

Bamidele, who appreciated his supporters and APC members across the state, said he had since regained consciousness even before leaving the venue of the rally and hurriedly taken to the hospital.

“The way I fell in the full glare of the crowd and party supporters fuelled the insinuation that I am still in coma.

“Let me assure our supporters in Ekiti and other concerned Nigerians that I am not in coma. I have regained consciousness and fast recuperating due to the prompt and intensive medical treatments I received thereafter.

“I have passed through major surgeries and the bullets have been removed from my stomach. I want our supporters to be calm and be law abiding. The situation is under control.

“I want to appreciate our people for the outpouring of affections since the incident occurred and this underscored the strong bond of unity among the APC members and Ekiti people in general.

“I want to say that the shooting was very unfortunate and unwarranted in view of the decorous and peaceful ways our people comported themselves from Akure, Ondo State capital via Ikere and to Ado Ekiti.

“I charge the police authorities to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the shooting and bring whoever that was complicit to justice for a country that has respect for the sanctity of human lives to be attainable,” he said.

Bamidele specially appreciated the Ondo State Governor Akeredolu, Fayemi, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, Senator Ayo Arise and other party bigwigs for the quick responses in saving his life and that of other victims.