A member of the House of Representatives from Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency, Shina Peller, has emerged the 2019 Oyo State House of Representatives member of the year

Peller was recently detained by the police at Maroko Police Station after policemen allegedly harassed, threatened and seized his cell phones for attempting to bail customers arrested for causing obstruction and traffic snarl .

But the police who have since released the lawmaker, alleged the lawmaker , who is the owner of Club Quilox , mobilised thugs to attack the station .

In a statement to newsmen in Ibadan on Thursday , the Press Secretary to the lawmaker , Mr. Kola Popoola, said Peller was named the Representative of the year by the Oyo Merit and Good Governance Award 2019, which was held at the Premier Hotel, Ibadan, Oyo State yesterday.

According to the organiser of the event, Mayor Isaac Brown, Oyo Merit and Good Governance Award is an annual initiative meant to identify and reward service delivery by elected officials in Oyo State.

In addition, he said that the recipients of the award, aside close monitoring of their activities at the plenary and constituencies, emerged through public transparent online voting which lasted for two weeks.

Mayor Brown, an anchor of a popular radio programme tagged “Political Circuit” on Fresh FM Ibadan, explained that Hon. Peller emerged the 2019 Oyo Representative of the year following the outcome of the online voting where he scored the highest number of votes to beat other 13 House of Representatives members from Oyo State.

According to the results of the online voting, Peller, who polled 821 votes to emerge the winner, was keenly followed by Hon. Akin Alabi of Ona Ara/Egbeda federal constituency who polled 779 votes.