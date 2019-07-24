<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Remains of the Channels Reporter Precious Owolabi who was shot dead during the Monday protest by members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) is to be buried in Zaria on Thursday.

Corpse of the 23 years old corp member was sent to his parents in Zaria, Kaduna State, on Wednesday.

It was gathered that, the corpse was immediately moved to the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) Mortuary.

Parents of the late Precious, Mr. and Mrs. Owolabi were still in shock and could not talk to the press as at the time of filling this report.

A source close to the family however told newsmen that he will be buried tomorrow (Thursday)