A group of Nigerians outside the country, under the aegis of ‘Friends of Muhammadu Buhari in Diaspora’, have urged the members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, also known as Shi’ites against continued invasion of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja in protest over the continuous detention of their leader, Ibrahim El-zakzaky.

They spoke through their President, Chamberlain Adiaso, in a statement issued weekend in London, United Kingdom.

Adiaso kicked against the regular protests carried out by the Islamic sect in the FCT, noting that “the FCT is a secular cosmopolitan city and the seat of power in the country, as such, bloody and violent protests in a place like that is inadvertently trying the patience of the President.”

The All Progressives Congress, APC, stalwart who is also the Chairman Presidential Support Committee South East commended President Muhammadu Buhari for what he described as his ability to exercise restraint in the face of extreme provocation by the IMN.

He, however, warned the Islamic sect not to mistake the president’s calm disposition for weakness stressing “they are gradually overstepping the boundaries ordinarily acceptable within the confines of the constitution in the guise of religious freedom.”

The APC Chieftain also described as haters of democracy those kicking against the RUGA projects of the Federal government, stressing that the plan was a well thought out plan by the Nigerian government to check the activities of Fulani herdsmen, as well curb the rising cases of incessant Farmer/Herders clashes.

He claimed that “the RUGA initiative has been in existence for long”, adding that Umuahia, the capital of Abia state, where he hails from had always had a mini RUGA settlement, as well as the one at Lokpanta where neighbours within and outside came to get cow.

Adiaso further claimed that most of the cattle in the Southeast were owned by businessmen of the southeast extraction.