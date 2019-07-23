<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Tuesday reiterated his commitment in fighting insecurity that is threatening the unity of the country.

While commiserating with the families of Channels Tv reporter, Deputy commissioner for Police and others that died yesterday, Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Femi Adesina, told Nigerians not to doubt or test his administrations will to act in the higher interest of majority of Nigerians.

The President also condoles with the management and staff of the television station and police leadership over the loss, urging them to remain steadfast and committed to their professional callings.

Describing Owolabi and Umar as “law-abiding, hardworking and vibrant Nigerians with a promising future,” President Buhari calls their untimely fate “sad, regrettable and worrisome.”

Sequel to his directive to the leadership of security and law enforcement agencies to safeguard the nation against such mindless attacks, the President reassures residents of Abuja in particular and the country in general to go about their lawful activities without fear.

President Buhari adds that perpetrators of the mayhem will not go unpunished, stressing that no government can tolerate unceasing affront to constituted authority.

According to the President, “Let nobody or group doubt or test our will to act in the higher interest of majority of our citizens.”

He prays God Almighty to grant rest to the souls of the departed and speedy recovery to the injured.