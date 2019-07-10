<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) on Tuesday denied reports that its protesting members attacked police officers attached to the entrance of the National Assembly.

In a statement released by the group’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Musa, police officers at the gate fired tear gas at the members before firing live ammunition, which claimed two lives in the process.

He said: “As we reached the gate, the police officers fired tear gas at us and started shooting live bullets. In the process, they killed two of us and mistakenly shot one of them,” he said.

The IMN members were protesting the continued detention of their leader, El Zakzaky by the federal government.