The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) yesterday called for the immediate and unconditional release of its leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeena.

Security operatives arrested El-Zakzaky and his wife in December 2015 in Zaria, Kaduna State, following a clash between security agents and members of the organisation.

At a press briefing organised by the Free Zakzaky campaign committee on Sunday in Katsina State, the chairman, Sheikh Abdulrahman Yola, described as illegal the continued detention of their leader and his wife.

Yola noted that a federal high court had passed judgement for their release; hence it was unlawful for them to still be detained.