Suhaila Zakzaky, daughter of Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, leader of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), has insisted the group will continue its protests till her father is released.

Suhaila said this in reaction to a statement from Ibrahim Musa, president of the IMN media forum, which stated that the protests have been suspended.

The IMN members have been protesting the continued detention of El-Zakzaky who was arrested after the group clashed with a convoy of the chief of army staff in Kaduna state in 2015.

The federal government proscribed their activities after a Federal High Court in Abuja declared the group a terrorist organisation.

Reacting via a video she released on Wednesday, Suhaila said Musa cannot speak on behalf of the group adding that his comments are not the official view of the Islamic movement and “the protests are continuing.”

“Even as I speak right now, earlier today, there was a protest in Abuja and there will be tomorrow,” she said.

“And there will continue to be on every weekday. I just wanted to clarify because I saw news agencies stating that spokesperson of this movement released the statement.

“First of all, the Islamic movement has no such thing as a spokesman. And the person who wrote this article (is) the chairman of the media forum; the media forum, just like the numerous forums we have in the Islamic movement, is just a forum that is there for people within that field to have their own space and activities within the Islamic movement.

“This person (Musa) has nothing to do with the people organising this protest that have been going on in Abuja and will continue to go on till El-Zakzaky is freed.”