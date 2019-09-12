<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as ‘Shi’ites’ on Thursday buried four of their members that were allegedly killed by the police on Tuesday in Bauchi State capital during the ‘Ashura’ procession.

Newsmen report that the procession was disrupted following a the clash between the police and the sect members, with the police hurling tear gas at some of the Shi’ites.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the funeral prayer for the deceased held at Kobi football field, Bauchi, state leader of the sect, Malam Ahmad, Yusuf Yashi, represented by his disciple, Malam Zilkallaini Aliyu, revealed that the slain members were Uzaifa Adamu, Hussaini Haruna, Uzaifa Sunusi and Ahmed.

He said their members were staging a peaceful rally when police allegedly attacked them shooting and stabbing the demonstrators around Bauchi Central market which resulted in the death of four persons aged between 16 and 20 years.

Yashi lamented that if other Muslims sects and faithful of other religions could be allowed to practise their faiths without hindrance, Shi’ites should also not be persecuted.

According to him, they had been conducting rallies for over 20 years without violence, saying the attack on the members was uncalled for.

Recalls that the Federal government had proscribed the sect and banned all street protests by them in recent time.