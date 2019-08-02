<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, sent a three-man delegation from the Presidency to pay condolence visit on the family of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Usman Umar, who was killed when a street protest by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) turned violent.

The shittes were protesting to compel government to free their leader, Sheik Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, who has been in detention since December 2015.

Among the delegation included, State Chief of Protocol to the President, Ambassador Abdullahi Lawal Kazuare, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, and Special Assistant on Domestic Affairs to the President, Seriki Abba.

The delegation was received by Usman Belel, elder brother of the late Cop, who is also a commissioner of police.

The widow of late Umar, Busrah was also on hand to receive the delegation.

Besides Umar, Precious Owolabi, a Corp member serving with Channels Television in Abuja was hit by stray bullet, which eventually led to his death.

DCP Umar, was in charge of Operations at the Federal Capital Territory Police Command.

He was reportedly shot as he tried to pacify the protesters who went on rampage around the federal secretariat complex situated around the three arms zones.

The protesters also destroyed vehicles belonging to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).