Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, has arrived Delhi, the capital city of India for medical treatment.
The Shiite leader was received by medical doctors and wheeled into the hospital.
El-Zakzaky, who left around 6:30 pm on an Emirate flight, made a stopover in Dubai.
According to Channels TV, the spokesperson of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) informed El-Zakzaky and his wife made a stopover at Dubai International Airport at about 4:00 am on Tuesday.
