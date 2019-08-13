<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, has arrived Delhi, the capital city of India for medical treatment.

The Shiite leader was received by medical doctors and wheeled into the hospital.

El-Zakzaky, who left around 6:30 pm on an Emirate flight, made a stopover in Dubai.

According to Channels TV, the spokesperson of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) informed El-Zakzaky and his wife made a stopover at Dubai International Airport at about 4:00 am on Tuesday.