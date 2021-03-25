



Islamic Cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi says the Fulani herdsmen involved in banditry are ready to negotiate and be incorporated into the society.

“They are ready to negotiate, to tell us their grievances and they are ready to be incorporated into the larger society”, Gumi said on Wednesday during a virtual meeting hosted by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies.





Defending his stance on the issue, Gumi said: “Nobody can justify criminality. What we are saying is what we saw in the forest is an ethnic war going on between people in the forest and the neighbouring villages and hamlets.

“When the herder felt he has grievances and nobody was listening to him, he took on weapons.

“So when we went there and they saw a listening ear, they were ready to negotiate, tell us their grievances, and ready to incorporate into society.

“So in such a case, I see no reason why we should not have a dialogue with them.”