Hearing in the case instituted by Maryam Sherif, divorced wife of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, son of Nigeria’s former Vice President, for custody of their children, has been adjourned to Monday 27th January 2020.

Sherif, had instituted a case against Abubakar, at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Gudu, Abuja, with number CV/41/2019, seeking the court to grant her custody of their three sons.

When the matter came up on Thursday, the defendant and his counsel were absent.

Sherif’s lawyer, Sale Sule, who appeared with Yusuf Goodluck, said the defendant had written to him requesting that the matter be adjourned to the 27thof January, 2020 because their two lawyers were indisposed.





Sule also told the court that the defendant had violated the order of the court, which forbade taking the three children out of Abuja.

He said he had written to the court on January 22, 2020 to inform on the violation.

He, however, said he did not object to the request for adjournment.

The judge, Sidi Bello Rufai, who noted that disregard of court orders was not good for any society, said his attention was only just drawn to letter, and it would be treated at the appropriate time.

Rufai thereafter adjourned the matter to the 27th of January, 2020 for continuation of hearing at the instance of the defendant.