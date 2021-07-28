Sheikh El-Zakzaky: Court judgement vindicates us – IMN

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shi’ite group, says the judgment of the Kaduna State high court has vindicated its members and is a victory for them.

The spokesperson of the group, Ibrahim Musa, said this in a statement Wednesday evening.

He also described the court judgment as a victory for truth and justice against tyranny and impunity.

The Kaduna State High Court freed the embattled leader of the group, Ibraheem Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenatu, on Wednesday.

In a ruling that lasted over eight hours, Justice Gideon Kurada upheld the no-case defendants of the defendants.

Below is the statement by the Shi’ite group:

Today, Wednesday, 28/07/2021 the Kaduna State High Court presided by Justice Gideon Kurada delivered a favourable judgement in the “no case submissdefenceled by the defense lawyers on the case brought against the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and his wife, Malama Zeenah Hashim.

The duo have been on standing trumped-up sundry trumped up charges, including that of aiding and abetting culpable homicide punishable by death.

With this victory in court today, the false charges filed against them has finally been punctured for good after almost five years of excruciating illegal detention.

This judgement has not only vindicated them and all members of the Islamic movement in Nigeria, but it is certainly a victory for perseverance in the face of extreme persecution by the Nigerian government. It is a victory for truth and justice against tyranny and impunity.

“It will be recalled that the Kaduna state government filed charges against Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife as an afterthought a year and a half after a federal high court in Abuja had ruled that their continued detention was unconstitutional, illegal and a severe breach of their fundamental rights and thereby must be set free and compensated.

“The government however remained in contempt until they decided to frame these spurious false charges in an attempt to perpetually keep them in their illegal custody.

“We, therefore, give praises to the Almighty for yet another successful outing, which further proves to the world that the Islamic Movement and its leader, are only victims of impunity and mischievous plots by both the Buhari-led federal government and the El-Rufai-led Kaduna state government.

“Since both governments have again failed in court after a fair trial, we expect them to respect the judgement of this honourable court and the course of justice to release them with immediate effect.

“We wish to use this opportunity to also say a big thank you to all people of conscience, human rights activists and organizations, journalists and all those that joined in our dogged campaign for justice for the victims of Zaria genocide for the past five years. Thank you and God bless.

SIGNED BY

IBRAHIM MUSA

PRESIDENT MEDIA FORUM

ISLAMIC MOVEMENT IN NIGERIA

28/07/2021