<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kaduna based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi, has passed a damning verdict on the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the damage the government had done to the nation, especially it’s economy will take “40 years to correct”.

Gumi spoke at his residence in Kaduna when he hosted the General Overseer of the Evangelical Bible Outreach Ministry, Jos and the Convener of the Movement of Initiative of a Brighter and Better Nigeria, Prophet Isa el Buba on Thursday.

Gumi said the election that brought President Buhari to the office was particularly the “worst ever” in the country as evidence made available to him showed that few hundreds of people generated millions of votes in the last polls.

“The last election was the worst ever. The election should never be rigged again. We invited INEC, APC, PDP and told them this is what we will do to stop rigging in 2015. When the election came we realised we were handicapped because Nigerians were ignorant but they failed to realise that Nigerians can create an independent poll.

“In 2015, we saw that INEC was not ready for a flawless election. Then another government came with the mantra of change and anti-corruption. I expected the 2019 election to be neat, but I found it to be the worst I have ever witnessed.

“Many people came to me from all over the country, some came with a video and told me those millions of votes you see is coming from just a few hundreds

“When the results were announced, they said, we told you. So what is the card reader meant for? How can you say you are fighting corruption and you are riding on corruption to come back and create economic damage that will take maybe 40 years to correct” he queried.

Speaking earlier, Prophet el-Buba hailed Gumi for being one of the leading lights in the present generation

He commended the Islamic cleric for standing out to be counted as those that stood for truth.

El-Buba said: “I really want to commend you for standing out to speak the truth not just to authorities but also to the followers.

“With the situation of things in the country, we need to pull our minds together and salvage the country.

“We cannot continue to leave the control of things in the hands of politicians if not it will continue like this.

“I have traversed the whole country and the North is the worst. Things are degenerating the more, the poverty is unbearable,” he said.