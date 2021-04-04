



Worried by the recent happenings in the South-West where Fulani herders are being accused of kidnapping and their safety allegedly threatened, popular Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, is currently meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo at the latter’s Hilltop mansion in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

A source present at the meeting, who is on the entourage of the cleric, told newsmen that the meeting went on a brief break at about 1.30pm and was ready to resume at about 2pm Sunday afternoon for continuation of discussion.

The source added that the choice of Chief Obasanjo by the Islamic cleric was based on the fact that the former president is a critical stakeholder and a respected elder statesman to discuss with.





He said Gumi, therefore, chose to brief Obasanjo on his recent peace advocacy visits to the Fulani bandits in the North with the hope that government will understand the situation better and adopt his suggestions as the best possible way of ending the current insecurity crisis.

“Sheikh Gumi is also of the opinion that the current fragile situation in the South-West if not tackled is capable of instigating reprisal attacks in the North,” the source added.

Sheikh Gumi and Chief Obasanjo are expected to address journalists immediately after the meeting which is currently taking place behind closed-door.