



Popular Islamic cleric in Kaduna State, Sheikh Gumi, has advised the federal government against the use of force in the fight against banditry in the northern part of the country.

Gumi, who recently met with over 500 bandits in Zamfara State to appeal to them said, the huge financial resources spent in the fight against insecurity in the north could have been spent to address bandits and armed Fulani’s needs, Punch reports.

According to him, “Such billions would be more than enough if judiciously used to address all the demands of the armed Fulani, including providing them with basic amenities, training them and providing them with the needed capital.”





The cleric said due to cattle rustling and instances of extortion by some corrupt security agents, many Fulani herders in the region have lost their possessions.

He assured the bandits that the governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle would address their grievances, adding that the governor was sincerely committed to to their demands.

He further promised that he would be in constant touch with the state government to ensure there was no breach of agreement from either side.

Gumi also promised the bandits that he would do everything within his might to convey their concerns and demands to President Muhammadu Buhari.