Sheikh Abduljabbar’s lawyers: Kano governor interfering in our client’s case

Lawyers of Kano-based controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara, have accused Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, of interfering in their client’s case.

They called on all stakeholders to closely monitor the activities of the State in relation to the case and ensure justice is served.

The lawyers, led by Barrister Saleh M. Bakaro, made the call at a press conference in Kano on Sunday.

According to Bakaro, “What prompted us to address you today concerning these issues is the unfortunate development where the Chief Executive of Kano State Government made some disturbing utterances which we view as being prejudicial and threat to the cause of justice as it relates to our client, Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara.”

Ganduje had, during a Sallah homage to the leader of Qadiriyya sect, Sheikh Qaribullah Nasiru Kabara, on Friday, said that the State would closely follow the case to its logical conclusion.

The lawyers alleged that the governor had also linked their client to the dreaded Maitatsine and Boko Haram groups.

Barrister Bakaro also said, “He admitted making the order for the detention of our client at the Nigerian Correctional Center, Kano.

“The order ought to have been made by the court which our client is standing trial in case number CR/1/2021.

“Likewise, the Governor made a statement giving direction to the cause of the trial that is yet to commence before Upper Shari’ah Court.

“He concluded that our client has abused the personality of the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) notwithstanding that it is a subject matter of a case pending before a court of law for determination which our client pleaded not guilty.”

The lawyers also described Ganduje’s utterances linking Sheikh Abduljabbar to terrorist groups as criminal character assassination.

The cleric was, on Friday, 16th July 2021 arraigned by the State government for blasphemy, incitement and other offences.

He has since been remanded in a custodial facility till August 28, when the court will resume the hearing.