The Bauchi based Islamic Scholar, Sheik Dahiru Usman Bauchi, has called on prominent individuals, groups and other stakeholders to speak and intervene in the feud between the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II and Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

He made the call in an interview with journalists at his residence in Bauchi.

He said that, although the issue has subsided after some prominent people intervened, there is need to do more from the part of stakeholders especially from the North.

“What happened in Kano between the Emirate and the State government was unfortunate. I spoke when the crisis was at its peak and I said that, Kano is a very important place in Nigeria. Almost every person Nigeria especially those of us from the north have a stake in Kano. I am saying this because, every business person has a business partner in Kano. Likewise people that are engaged in Qur’anic education and other things. Whatever you are doing in Nigeria, there are people that you associate with that are based in Kano.

“Therefore, Kano is very important to be in chaos or any form of crisis especially the one that will involve it’s cherished emirate, cultural heritage or anything else. We should know that, political offices are tenured offices that last for four or eight years. They come and go unlike traditional institutions and the people,”he said.

According to him, Kano emirate is an old institution which survived the turbulent times of the colonialists and the various reforms which took away the main functions of the emits over time. Despite their plans to undermine the emirates.