Shehu Sani: Why I don’t want to watch Tiwa Savage’s leaked tape

Former lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has cautioned internet users to stop sending him viral sex tape allegedly featuring popular Nigerian songstress, Tiwa Savage.

The former senator representing Kaduna Central made this warning on his Facebook page on Tuesday saying that he could faint from watching the clip.

“Warning: Nobody should send Tiwa’s video to me please so that I don’t faint. The last time someone accidentally sent me a similar clip, I was on admission for one day. I’m fragile,” he wrote.

Recall that during an interview with American OAP, Angie Martinez of Power 105.1, Tiwa Savage had disclosed two weeks ago that she was being blackmailed by someone who threatened to release a sex tape of herself and her current partner.

The singer also disclosed that while the person asked for money from her, she has decided not to succumb to the blackmail by refusing to pay the person.

“I decided I was not going to pay the person because if I do, two months from now, three months down the line or even two years later, you are going to come back again.

“Who knows, if I send the money, the person will probably release it. I am not going to let anyone blackmail me for doing something natural,” she said.

In the early hours of Tuesday, a leaked sex tape went viral on the internet and pictures linking the woman in the video to Tiwa Savage.

The video has continued to attract reactions from fans and colleagues of the singer.