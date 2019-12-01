<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Senator Shehu Sani has asked his former colleagues at the National Assembly to do away with the controversial Social Media and Hate Speech bills before them.

Sani, who represented the Kaduna Central at the Senate in the 8th National Assembly stated this during a summit organised by House of Justice on Saturday in Kaduna.

He argued that the two bills were inimical, dangerous and subversive to the nation’s democracy.

According to him, the two bills before the senate are a sign that tyranny is building up in the country.

Sani commended the Mive Legal for organizing the summit tagged: ”Governance, Impunity and Accountability in An Era of Populism.”

He noted that with what is happening in the country today, it appeared blocks of tyranny were building up and added that there was a need to halt it.

He added that people in government were becoming intolerant of criticism and silence Nigerians, noting that that was dangerous for the country.

Sani said, “This programme has provided us platform to discuss on issues of governance, democracy and rule of law and vigilance in defence of our freedom. We need platforms to continue to destroy the blocks of tyranny building up in Nigeria.

“Nowadays, people in government are becoming intolerant to criticism and there is an attempt to silence people from questioning power. And that is dangerous.

“My call to the National Assembly is to throw away the Social Media Bill and the Hate Speech Bill. The two bills are inimical and dangerous to democracy.

“The bills are threatening and will end up consuming our democracy if people have no right to express their opinion.”