A team of clerics from Makkah, Saudi Arabia, are in Nigeria to organize workshops for Shariah Court judges and lecturers of Islamic Studies in Nigeria Universities.

According to the University of Ilorin Bulletin issued on Monday, one of such workshops commenced on Monday at the University of Ilorin.

The leader of the team, Sheikh Hassan AbulHameed-Bukhari, also one of the Imams of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, led the Jumaat prayers at the Unilorin Central Mosque on Friday and delivered the Sermon (Hutbah) .

Prof. Abdulrazaq Alaro of the Department of Islamic Law, University of Ilorin, said that the workshop would begin at 4.30p.m. on Monday.

According to Alaro, the theme of the workshop is “The Role of Arabic Language in Uniting Nations: University of Ilorin and Saudi as the Case Study”.

He urged the Muslim community to grace the event.