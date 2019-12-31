<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Hisbah police officers have arrested a regular officer of the Nigeria Police Force who was caught ‘camping’ three girls in a hotel room in Zamfara State.

According to the Zamfara State Hisba Commission, the police officer was apprehended with the three girls in a hotel room in Gusau.

Chairman of the commission, Dr. Atiku Zawuyya, made the announcement while parading the suspect and his ‘sex – captives’ at the commission’s headquarters on Monday.

Zawuyya was quoted as saying that the police officer, who is serving with the Central Police Station, Gusau, and others committed acts contrary to Sharia law.

The Hisbah boss disclosed a preliminary investigation conducted by the commission showed that one of the three girls was from Kaduna state while the two others were from the same family in Zamfara.

He added that the commission had earlier warned the management of the hotel several times against harbouring such people but it failed to comply with the rules and regulations guiding the operation of hotel business in the Islam-slanted state.