The Federal Government, yesterday, said though the war against corruption was yielding positive results, the battle was not yet over.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who stated this in Lokoja, said the introduction of Bank Verification Number, BVN, and observation of other principles, which had help the anti-corruption war, would be sustained.

Mustapha, who was represented by Dr. Habitat Lawal, spoke at the 6th quarterly meeting of All Progressives Congress, APC, and Secretary to Government of States, SGSs, held in Lokoja, Kogi State capital.

He noted that government had not rested on its oars in addressing issues of food security, as it had shifted its economic policy from mono oil sector to agriculture to diversify the economy of the country.

Mustapha said: “The focus on agriculture has led to reduction in the importation of some food items from other countries.

“The new policy of agriculture has, therefore, improved production of many agricultural products, especially rice at home. The Federal Government has made provision of infrastructure as its cardinal principle.

“Such efforts have increased power supply across the nation. Without power small and medium business cannot thrive.”

Governor Yahaya Bello, who was represented by his deputy, Elder Simeon Achuba, urged the SGSs to look into the issue of agriculture, industrialisation and insecurity in some part of the country and create a policy frame work to addressed them.